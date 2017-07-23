Moon to meet biz leaders this week

President Moon Jae-in plans to meet a group of business leaders later this week to exchange opinions on pending issues facing the country's economy, his office said Sunday.





President Moon (Right) speaks to a group of business people accompanying him on a trip to the U.S. in late June during a tea meeting. (Yonhap)

The meetings with heads of 15 business groups will be held on Thursday and Friday at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, according to spokesman Park Soo-hyun."This will mark the first official meetings with business leaders since Moon took office in May," Park told reporters."President Moon suggested in his tea time with business people who accompanied him on a trip to the US in June that he will hold such talks soon to collect diverse opinions."Invited to the meetings are heads or senior officials of the country's top 14 conglomerates including Samsung, LG, Lotte, POSCO and Hanwha, along with mid-sized food producer Ottogi.They will also be joined by ranking government officials including Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs and Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo.Moon and those business leaders will exchange views on how to generate more jobs and other issues such as coexistence of large and small companies, the spokesman said. (Yonhap)