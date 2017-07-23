Kakaobank to cut commission fees for wire transfers

As the second branchless bank in South Korea following K bank that started operation in April, Kakaobank said its fees charged from electronic wire services will be better streamlined than conventional commercial banks.
|(Kakaobank)
Out of the 12 currencies Kakaobank offers wire services for, Japanese yen, Thai baht and the Philippine peso would be exceptions to the fee systems. Users will be charged 8,000 won plus additional commission fees for transfers.
On Wednesday last week, the online-only bank announced it would launch customer services Thursday. Its banking app will run based on Korea’s most popular mobile messenger app KakaoTalk.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)