SKT develops world’s smallest quantum chip

SK Telecom said Sunday it has developed the world’s smallest chip to generate random number utilizing its quantum technology, which can significantly raise the security level of connected devices and vehicles.“We have developed a prototype of Quantum Random Number Generator, which is small enough to be used for diverse electronics devices including self-driving cars, smartphones and drones to prevent them from being hacked,” a SK Telecom spokesperson said.Quantum, which is the minimum amount of any physical entity involved in an interaction, has features of not being duplicated, making it usable for next-generation security technology. The Quantum Random Number Generator, the carrier said, can consistently create a “true random number,” which cannot be predicted and has no consistent pattern, according to the firm.The chip, which is currently used for military security, has not been commonly used for electronics devices due to the large size and high price. It usually costs hundreds or thousands of dollars.“The chip we developed can fit into electronics devices 5 square millimeters in size and is affordable at less than $10,” SKT said.The Quantum Random Number Generator will be mass produced by local chip maker Dongbu HiTeck when the supply negotiation with global electronics firms goes well, the firm said.SKT also plans to develop the same chip in the form of a USB flash drive, which can be inserted into the products already in the market.The telecom operator also plans to bring its quantum technology to the global market. In February, it unveiled the Quantum Transmission System, which is designed for transmitting data via optical cable using the quantum technology, in partnership with Finnish communications firm Nokia during the Mobile World Congress.Following SKT’s move into the quantum technology, its local rival KT and smartphone giant Samsung Electronics are also following suit.KT set up an application research center for quantum communication technology in June in partnership with the state-run Korea Institute of Science and Technology. Samsung Electronics also picked a quantum computer development project as one of its academic research collaboration programs Global Research Outreach early last month.The US market research firm, Market Research Media, gave an upbeat outlook on the quantum information communication technology, predicting the market would surpass $5 billion through 2020.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)