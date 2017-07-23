Another victim of Japan‘s sexual slavery dies

Another South Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during its occupation of Korea in the first half of the 20th century died Sunday, a local civic group said, bringing the number of known living South Korean victims of the sex slavery to 37.



According to the House of Sharing, Kim Gun-ja died aged 91 at the shelter for living “comfort women,” a euphemistic term for sex slaves forced to work in Japan’s military brothels, south of Seoul, at 7:51 a.m.



Born in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, Kim was forcibly sent to a wartime brothel in China, then under Japanese control, to work as a sex slave at 17. She had attempted to take her own life on seven occasions while serving as a sex slave for three years.



After Korea was freed from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, she returned home, briefly lived with a man she promised to marry before being sent to the military brothel and lived the rest of her life alone.





Kim Gun-ja (Yonhap)