YouTubers prove the key to Korean tourism

Due to an entertainment market flourishing in the pan-Asian region, South Korea's tourism industry has made tremendous gains over the years. But while Hallyu generates interest and curiosity in Korea, there are cultural bridges that prevent some potential overseas visitors from making the trip.



English-speaking YouTubers have filled that gap. Living in Korea and documenting their time here, viewers become more accustomed to the idea of traveling in the country.







Clark in one of her vlogs introducing pink cafes in Seoul. (Cari Clark/YouTube)

Clark, center, alongside other YouTubers on a sponsored trip to Jeju Island by UNESCO. (Cari Clark/YouTube)

Avila testing and reviewing a Korean makeup product. (Edward Avila/YouTube)