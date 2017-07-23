GFriend releases teaser images for ‘Love Whisper’

(Source Music

K-pop act GFriend on Sunday released teaser images for its new EP “Parallel” via official social media pages.The images, uploaded just after midnight, showed the concepts to be applied on “Love Whisper,” the band‘s lead track for its fifth EP.The bandmates are seen clad in pink and white, which the agency pointed out was intended for a more feminine look.According to Source Music, the title of the EP refers to the sense of longing for a love that cannot be reached, along with a strong belief in accomplishing that goal someday.Last week, GFriend released the track list for the EP that will contain eight songs. “Love Whisper” is a medium-tempo dance number.“Parallel” will officially release at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1.Since debuting in 2015 with “Glass Bead,” the group has enjoyed both commercial and critical success, having notched several awards, including January’s artist of the month award at last month’s Gaon Awards.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)