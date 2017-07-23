Ruling party lawmaker nominated for labor minister

President Moon Jae-in nominated an incumbent ruling party lawmaker as labor minister on Sunday after his previous pick withdrew amid strong objection from opposition parties.





President Moon Jae-in and Rep. Kim Young-joo

Rep. Kim Young-joo of the ruling Democratic Party was nominated to lead the labor ministry, according to presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun.Kim is a third-term lawmaker and known to have built her expertise in the National Assembly on environment and labor issues."She is the right person to address a variety of issues confronting our society based on deep understanding of labor issues coupled with great mediation abilities among stakeholders and proven prowess to deal with political issues, "the spokesman said.Her nomination came after Moon's earlier nominee, Cho Dae-yop, withdrew on July 13 over strong political pressures due to what they say was lack of abilities and controversial past deeds. (Yonhap)