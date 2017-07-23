Foreign ministry to draw up road map for cybersecurity

(Yonhap)

Korea's foreign ministry will soon craft a mid-term plan to beef up cybersecurity measures, an official said Sunday.The move comes as government offices and other public agencies here face growing cyberthreats. The foreign ministry's website has been threatened by DDoS, or distributed denial of service, attack attempts amid the worldwide spread of ransomware.The ministry plans to sign a contract with an outside cybersecurity agency next month to draw up the 2018-2022 road map within this year."It's a project to improve the overall information security system in order to cope with cyberattacks on important information including diplomatic cables," the ministry official said.There will be a comprehensive review of vulnerabilities in the cyberprotection of the headquarters in Seoul and 184 diplomatic missions across the world, he added. (Yonhap)