Foreign ministry to draw up road map for cybersecurity

The move comes as government offices and other public agencies here face growing cyberthreats. The foreign ministry's website has been threatened by DDoS, or distributed denial of service, attack attempts amid the worldwide spread of ransomware.
|(Yonhap)
"It's a project to improve the overall information security system in order to cope with cyberattacks on important information including diplomatic cables," the ministry official said.
There will be a comprehensive review of vulnerabilities in the cyberprotection of the headquarters in Seoul and 184 diplomatic missions across the world, he added. (Yonhap)