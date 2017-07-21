Giants’ Hwang shows off versatility with first start at 1st

San Francisco Giants' first baseman Hwang Jae-gyun makes an errant throw after fielding a bunt in a game against the Cleveland Indians on July 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

Hwang Jae-gyun made his first major league start at first base on Monday for the San Francisco Giants.Hwang is typically a third baseman, but was displaced from his starting role when veteran Eduardo Nunez returned from the disabled list after the All-Star Game break. But Hwang, who made several starts at first base this season for San Francisco’s Triple-A team, made his way back into the starting lineup when regular first baseman Brandon Belt was given the day off for the first game of a series against the Cleveland Indians.Hwang fielded his first five chances of the game without incident, but hurried a throw after fielding a bunt by the Indians’ Brandon Guyer in the sixth inning, sending it flying past second baseman Joe Panik for his first error of the season. Hwang was errorless in his 25 previous chances at third base. He also went 0-for-3, dropping his season batting average to .167.With Nunez’s return, Hwang may see increased time at secondary positions such as first base and left field, giving manager Bruce Bochy extra options in constructing the lineup.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)