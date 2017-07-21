President appoints two new ministers

President Moon Jae-in formally appointed two new ministers Friday, nearly completing the list of his first Cabinet.



Paik Un-gyu was appointed the new minister of trade, industry and energy in a ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae, with Park Neung-hoo appointed the new health and welfare minister. Park Sank-ki, the justice minister who took office Wednesday without a ceremony, also attended the event.



With the two new ministers, the president has filled 17 of the 19 seats of the Cabinet.



The post of labor minister remains vacant after Moon‘s earlier nominee, Cho Dae-yeop, withdrew over strong objections from opposition parties.



The president has yet to name a new designate for the labor minister.



The newly created post of the minister for small and medium-sized enterprises also remains vacant with no nominee named so far. (Yonhap)