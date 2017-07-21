President to appoint two new ministers in ceremony

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will formally appoint two new ministers Friday, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, nearly completing the list of his first Cabinet.Paik Un-gyu will be appointed the new minister of trade, industry and energy, with Park Neung-hoo appointed the new health and welfare minister.A ceremony also involving new Justice Minister Park Sang-ki was set to be held later in the day, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Park took office Wednesday when he was appointed without a ceremony.With the two new ministers, the president will have filled 17 out of the total 19 seats of the Cabinet.The post of the labor minister remains vacant after Moon's earlier nominee, Cho Dae-yeop, withdrew over strong objections from opposition parties.The president has yet to name a new designate for the labor minister.The newly created post of the minister for small and medium-sized enterprises also remains vacant with no nominee named so far. (Yonhap)