Taebaek hopes Songs will wed at ‘Descendants of the Sun’ theme park

Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo wave to fans at the Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony in Seoul on June 3, 2016. (Yonhap)

A statue of Song Hye-kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki is located in the “Descendants of the Sun” theme park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

Soon-to-be-married couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were asked to hold their wedding ceremony at the “Descendants of the Sun” theme park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province.City officials recently visited Song Joong-ki’s agency and relayed hopes of the city’s residents for the couple to wed at the theme park.The city also outlined the details of the city‘s support for the wedding, including the officiant’s message, outdoor wedding facilities and honeymoon accommodations, to the agency.“I and 50,000 citizens of Taebaek sincerely hope the wedding takes place at the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ theme park where the TV drama was filmed and the love between the two blossomed,” an official from Taebaek said.The theme park was built around the film set of the hit drama in which the two starred. It reproduces the Urk church from the show and has a statue of the couple kissing, which was created based on a scene from the drama series.The theme park was completed in June. The couple is set to tie the knot on Oct. 31.By Kim So-yeon ( syk19372@heraldcorp.com