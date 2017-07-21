Taebaek hopes Songs will wed at ‘Descendants of the Sun’ theme park

City officials recently visited Song Joong-ki’s agency and relayed hopes of the city’s residents for the couple to wed at the theme park.
The city also outlined the details of the city‘s support for the wedding, including the officiant’s message, outdoor wedding facilities and honeymoon accommodations, to the agency.
|Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo wave to fans at the Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony in Seoul on June 3, 2016. (Yonhap)
The theme park was built around the film set of the hit drama in which the two starred. It reproduces the Urk church from the show and has a statue of the couple kissing, which was created based on a scene from the drama series.
The theme park was completed in June. The couple is set to tie the knot on Oct. 31.
|A statue of Song Hye-kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki is located in the “Descendants of the Sun” theme park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)