Choo reaches base 4 times, Rangers still fall to Orioles

The game was played Thursday night at the Orioles’ Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Choo batted second and started in right field, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and two runs batted in, in addition to his 3 walks.
|Texas Rangers' right fielder Choo Shin-soo congratulated after homering in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 19, 2017. (Yonhap)
The Rangers were down 9-5 in the ninth, but rallied with two outs. First Robinson Chirinos doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. Then Delino DeShields Jr. walked and took second on defensive indifference, bringing Choo to the plate. Choo singled, scoring both Chirinos and DeShields Jr. and cutting the deficit to 9-7, but Elvis Andrus struck out to end the game.
The Rangers’ loss was their fifth straight. They open a three-game series in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Saturday.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)