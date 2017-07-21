Choo reaches base 4 times, Rangers still fall to Orioles

Texas Rangers' right fielder Choo Shin-soo congratulated after homering in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 19, 2017. (Yonhap)

Choo Shin-soo singled and walked three times, raising his on-base streak to six games, but could not save his team, the Texas Rangers, from falling to the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 9-7.The game was played Thursday night at the Orioles’ Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Choo batted second and started in right field, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and two runs batted in, in addition to his 3 walks.Choo walked on four straight pitches in his first plate appearance in the first inning and promptly stole second for his ninth steal of the season. He scored a batter later on an Adrian Beltre single. He walked again in the third and fifth innings, and grounded out in the seventh.The Rangers were down 9-5 in the ninth, but rallied with two outs. First Robinson Chirinos doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. Then Delino DeShields Jr. walked and took second on defensive indifference, bringing Choo to the plate. Choo singled, scoring both Chirinos and DeShields Jr. and cutting the deficit to 9-7, but Elvis Andrus struck out to end the game.The Rangers’ loss was their fifth straight. They open a three-game series in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Saturday.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)