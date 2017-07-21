Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 8 in late Aug.

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will showcase the presumed Galaxy Note 8 in late August, around a year after the ill-fated predecessors' production was suspended over faulty batteries.The South Korean tech giant sent invitations for its "Unpacked" event scheduled to be held in New York on Aug. 23.The invitation shows the slogan "Do bigger things," along with a blue graphic that looks like the Galaxy Note series' exclusive S-Pen. The Galaxy Note models normally come with wider screens compared with the Galaxy S smartphones.The image also indicates the new phablet will adopt a bezel-less design, where the screen curves at both ends like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.The presumed Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a Super AMOLED display that's around 6.3-6.4 inches. The size is larger than the 5.7 inches held by the Galaxy Note 7 released last year.The new devices will also become the first flagship device made by Samsung to boast dual cameras. Other rumors also claim the S-Pen may come with its own speaker. (Yonhap)