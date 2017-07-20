World’s largest IMAX screen opens in Seoul

CGV Yongsan’s IMAX screen (CJ CGV)

CJ CGV, Korea’s largest cinema chain, opened the world’s biggest IMAX screen in its renovated CGV Yongsan multiplex in Seoul Monday.The screen measures 31 meters wide and 22.4 meters high -- about five times the size of the average multiplex cinema screen. The pictures projected are also some 50 percent brighter and twice as clear, according to CGV.Previously, Australia boasted a 35 meter-wide IMAX screens but they are not currently in use.CGV’s CEO Seo Jung hopes that the renovated CGV Yongsan, which houses the screen, will lead to innovative technology in cinema, he said Monday.(doo@heraldcorp.com)