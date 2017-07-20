Korean football prospect Jang Gyeol-hee signs with Greek club

South Korean football prospect Jang Gyeol-hee will make his professional debut with a Greek club in the upcoming season, officials here said Thursday.



Jang signed a two-year contract with an option for an extra year with Asteras Tripoli FC in the top-flight Superleague Greece, a person working with Jang's camp said, adding that the 19-year-old will make his senior debut with the Greek club in the 2017-18 season.



Jang joined the FC Barcelona youth team in 2011 along with South Korean compatriot Lee Seung-woo, but was released from the Spanish giants last season as he failed to earn a promotion to the B team from Juvenil A.



Jang, who can play as a midfielder and left back, was approached by Japanese clubs after he went free agent. But he decided to stay in Europe and took a trial with Asteras, eventually earning himself a pro contract.



Jang has represented South Korea at the under-17 and under-20 levels, but never played at World Cups. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015, South Korean footballer Jang Gyeol-hee practices at Munhak Stadium in Incheon. (Yonhap)