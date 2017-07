A bus and car collided in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, Thursday morning.



The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, reportedly suffered serious injuries to her leg.







(Yonhap)

The bus driver and 14 passengers suffered minor injuries from the crash.Police are still investigating the incident, including determining which vehicle caused the collision.By Paige Shin / Intern reporter ( paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com