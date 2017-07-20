Court sentences Big Bang’s T.O.P to 10 months prison, 2 years suspended

A Seoul court has sentenced Big Bang‘s T.O.P, who had been charged without detention for marijuana use, to 10 months in prison, suspended for 2 years, Thursday.
A judge from Seoul Central District Court revealed that the ruling was based on evidence of his wrongdoings and that T.O.P had admitted to the charges.
He said, “As the rapper is found to have committed wrongdoings that can harm both the mental and physical state of an individual, as well as have an adverse influence on society, we decided T.O.P should be heavily punished.”
|(Yonhap)
“The rapper, a widely beloved celebrity at home and abroad, disappointed both his fans and family who trusted him. But we also sought his sentence on the grounds that he is repenting for his faults and has promised not to make the same mistake again in the future,” he added.
It has been reported that the rapper delivered an apology in front of press before attending Thursday’s hearing, saying, “I have nothing else to say except that I’m sorry.” Asked by reporters how he thought about the court‘s decision after the sentencing, he said, “I accept everything from it. I will take it as a life lesson and will live a new life in the future.”
T.O.P was charged with smoking the banned substance four times with a 21-year-old female trainee singer at his home in Seoul in October last year. He initially denied the charges during a police investigation, but pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial on June 29, where he also read a statement of apology in front of press. The prosecution had said it was seeking a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for the Big Bang rapper.
T.O.P, who began his military service as a conscripted policeman in February, was recently suspended from the service per regulations that mandate suspension of duties for conscripts indicted on criminal charges.
If T.O.P does not appeal the court’s ruling, he will become eligible for a police review on whether he is fit to serve with the police again. If he fails to pass the review, he will be discharged from the police and have to finish his military duty as a public service worker.
By Hong Dam-young(lotus@heraldcorp.com)