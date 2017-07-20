Court sentences Big Bang’s T.O.P to 10 months prison, 2 years suspended

A Seoul court has sentenced Big Bang‘s T.O.P, who had been charged without detention for marijuana use, to 10 months in prison, suspended for 2 years, Thursday.



A judge from Seoul Central District Court revealed that the ruling was based on evidence of his wrongdoings and that T.O.P had admitted to the charges.



He said, “As the rapper is found to have committed wrongdoings that can harm both the mental and physical state of an individual, as well as have an adverse influence on society, we decided T.O.P should be heavily punished.”





(Yonhap)

