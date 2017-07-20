Govt. to host war history camp for US teachers

Participants in the Peace Camp for Youth program, organized by the South Korean government in 2016, pose for a photo at the truce village of Panmunjom in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government has invited some US teachers to an annual program meant to enhance public awareness on the historic meaning of the 1950-53 Korean War, a related ministry said Thursday.The weeklong camp to open Sunday is timed with the 64th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that put an end to the conflict.Around 30 teachers and college professors of history and sociology will take part in the event, according to the Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs.They include Terry Cherry, the outgoing president of the National Council for Social Studies, and Tina Heafner, elected as new head of the group, added the ministry.The participants plan to visit the Seoul National Cemetery, the War Memorial of Korea, the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan and the border village of Panmunjom.The ministry launched the Peace Camp program in 2009 for people in the 21 foreign countries that dispatched UN troops to help the South fight against the invading North.Last year, the ministry hosted a peace camp for youth. (Yonhap)