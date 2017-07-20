Asiana to deploy 2nd A350 on long-haul routes

(Yonhap)

Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's No. 2 full-service passenger carrier by sales, said Thursday it will deploy its second A350 jet on long-haul routes from next week.The second of four A350 jets scheduled to be delivered this year will arrive at Incheon International Airport later in the day after a day-long flight from Airbus, a Toulouse-based civil aircraft manufacturer, the company said in a statement.The second A350 will carry passengers on routes to Shanghai and Singapore from Tuesday and to Hanoi and San Francisco from mid August, it said.Asiana Airlines plans to bring in a total of 30 midsize A350 jets by 2025. An A350 costs more than $300 million but real transaction prices may differ depending on options. (Yonhap)