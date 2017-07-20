Asiana to deploy 2nd A350 on long-haul routes

The second of four A350 jets scheduled to be delivered this year will arrive at Incheon International Airport later in the day after a day-long flight from Airbus, a Toulouse-based civil aircraft manufacturer, the company said in a statement.
|(Yonhap)
The second A350 will carry passengers on routes to Shanghai and Singapore from Tuesday and to Hanoi and San Francisco from mid August, it said.
Asiana Airlines plans to bring in a total of 30 midsize A350 jets by 2025. An A350 costs more than $300 million but real transaction prices may differ depending on options. (Yonhap)