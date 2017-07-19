Korean defense chief vows stronger alliance with US

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo meets with Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, in Seoul on July 19, 2017, in this photo provide by Song`s ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo assured the leader of American troops here Wednesday that he will place top priority on bolstering the time-honored alliance against North Korea's saber-rattling.Song, who took office last week, delivered the message to Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, who commands the US Forces Korea, in their introductory meeting at Song's office in Seoul, according to his ministry.The minister told Brooks that he has proposed "robust and complementary development of the ROK (South Korea)-US alliance as one of his six defense reform agendas," it said in a press release.The other five agenda items were not mentioned in the document also issued by the USFK.Song, formerly a four-star naval commander, added he will continue to work toward strengthening and developing the alliance, which is the foundation of security on the peninsula.He highlighted the North's growing military threats, as shown in its US Independence Day test-firing of a new ballistic missile with intercontinental range.He said he feels great responsibility, assuming the ministerial post during an "unprecedented security situation," although he is confident in the combined combat posture of the allies. They fought shoulder-to-shoulder against the invading North during the 1950-53 Korean War.Brooks, who doubles as the commanding general of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command, agreed that their alliance remains steadfast under the new administrations."Emphasizing the importance of the combined efforts of both militaries, Brooks pledged to do his very best to "keep the relationship ironclad and the forces ready,'" read the statement.Around 28,500 American service members are stationed in South Korea to help deter the communist neighbor. (Yonhap)