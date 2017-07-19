Exports of industrial parts, materials rise 10.5% in H1

South Korea's exports of industrial parts and materials rose 10.5 percent in the first six months of this year on firm global demand, government data showed Wednesday.



Outbound shipments of industrial parts and materials stood at $134.4 billion in the January-June period, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



On a six-month basis, it marked the first double-digit growth since the first-half of 2011.





Imports also rose 9.6 percent on-year to $81.4 billion over the same period.Chemical product exports rose 17.9 percent during the six-month period, while those of electronic parts surged 23.9 percent, according to the data.By region, exports of industrial parts and materials to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations grew a sharp 24.3 percent compared to the previous year. Exports to Central and South American nations gained 23 percent. (Yonhap)