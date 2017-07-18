[Graphic News] Cowboys, Yankees world‘s most valuable sports teams

The Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valuable sports team, according to an annual list published by Forbes that was dominated by National Football League teams.The NFL‘s Cowboys, who last year unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for the top spot, were valued at $4.2 billion, a 5 percent jump from last year, Forbes said in a statement.Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees, who have both the greatest sponsorship revenue and premium seating revenue in the MLB, jumped two spots to second on the list, as their value rose 9 percent to $3.7 billion.Soccer clubs Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid rounded out the top five.