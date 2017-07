CNN revealed the list of the world’s coolest nationalities, with Brazilians taking the top spot, followed by Singaporeans, Jamaicans, Mongolians and Americans respectively.South Koreans ranked sixth among those surveyed from other nations, saying they may be the best drinking buddies in the world.CNN also picked film director Park Chan-wook as an icon of cool, saying his twisted visions freak out fellow countrymen, but have achieved cult status among emo film majors worldwide.