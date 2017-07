(YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon thrilled some 11,000 fans in Los Angeles on his solo world tour “ACT III, M.O.T.T.E,” the singer’s agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.On Sunday, the singer began his sold-out concert at The Forum with “Heartbreaker,” the lead track of his first solo album of the same title. He also performed hit songs including “One of a Kind,” “That XX” and “MichiGO” during the two-hour concert.The 28-year-old said to the crowd, “I feel alive when I sing in front of you. If not for your support, I could not be here today.”On Wednesday, G-Dragon will perform at Toyota Center in Houston before heading to Chicago, Miami and New York.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)