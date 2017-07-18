Revitalizing Seoul through food

The evolving dining industry in Seoul has transformed blue-collar communities into hipster havens, where artists and expats alike relocate to open their restaurants and cafes. With food comes locals, drawn by the aesthetically pleasing interiors and foods on a platter, housed inside abandoned warehouses and narrow alleyways.



Industrial neighborhoods, like Mangwon-dong, are only in their beginning stages of revival. Mangwon-dong’s main roads are still crowded with open-air markets and low-cost produce, people on bicycles riding from one destination to another. The contrast between the modernized alleyways and the sound of market owners listing their prices for the day is palpable as visitors walk through the neighborhood.



Mangwon-dong is home to the underbelly of a growing dining industry. Deep Blue Lake, which sits inconspicuously against a row of apartment buildings, serves coffee and cake in a small, minimalist space. With three stories that can fit a maximum of six parties each floor, the cafe is almost always full.







