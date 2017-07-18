CGV eyes overseas expansion

Featuring gravity-free beds, a virtual reality arcade and an IMAX screen five times larger than the average screen, the newly renovated CGV Yongsan hopes to take the multiplex theater model to another level.



CGV, Korea’s largest theater chain run by the entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, is well aware that mobile and online platforms such as Netflix are replacing theaters for some consumers. But CGV is betting on experiences that are difficult to replicate at home, infusing both technology and service.



“The direction (for theater multiplexes) lies in differentiating and specializing the experience,” said CGV CEO Seo Jung at a forum marking the reopening of CGV Yongsan on Tuesday.



“It is human nature to go out and enjoy things when people have extra money and time, not just stay at home.”





A 4DX-Screen X theater at CGV Yongsan (CJ CGV)

CGV CEO Seo Jung speaks at a forum marking the reopening of CGV Yongsan on Tuesday. (CJ CGV)