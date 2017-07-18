Nexen Heroes release slumping American hitter Danny Dorn

The South Korean baseball club Nexen Heroes announced Tuesday they've released struggling American hitter Danny Dorn.



The former Arizona Diamondbacks player batted just .140 (7-for-50) with a home run and two RBIs in 20 games this season. The 32-year-old was one of the least productive import bats this season, after hitting .295 with 16 homers and 70 RBIs in his first KBO season in 2016.



In this file photo taken on March 15, 2017, Danny Dorn, then of the Nexen Heroes, watches a pitch against the NC Dinos in the teams' Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Masan Stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

The Heroes retained him for $780,000 this year, including a $130,000 signing bonus, but their patience wore thin after Dorn failed to bounce back following three different stints in the minors.He started the year batting 2-for-21 in nine games. He was sent down to the minors in mid-April and returned for one game on May 10 before getting another demotion two days later.Dorn returned to the Heroes' lineup on May 26 but picked up just two hits in his next 12 at-bats before making his third and final trip to the minors on June 9.He played three games earlier this month and a 2-for-10 showing in those games sealed his fate.Dorn performed much better in the minors, with a .337 batting average, nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 24 games.KBO clubs are each allowed three foreign players, one of whom must be a position player. The Heroes said they're in search of Dorn's replacement. (Yonhap)