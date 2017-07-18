German actor Thomas Kretschmann to visit Korea to promote new film

German actor Thomas Kretschmann will visit South Korea for promotional activities for "A Taxi Driver," a Korean historical film that stars the actor, the movie's distributor said Tuesday.



Kretschmann will fly into the country Sunday to attend the film's VIP preview event scheduled for two days later at a Seoul theater, Showbox said. The movie's domestic release is set for Aug. 2.





(Showbox)

Directed by Jang Hoon, the film tells the story of a Seoul taxi driver named Man-seop who happens to take German reporter Jurgen Hinzpeter to Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and witnesses the horrors of the bloody military crackdown on the May 18 uprising.The German actor, best known for Roman Polanski's "The Pianist," plays Hinzpeter in the Korean film that also features South Korean actor Song Kang-ho as Man-seop.Kretschmann has also appeared in several popular Hollywood movies, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Valkyrie" (2008), "King Kong" (2005), "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004) and "U-571" (2000). (Yonhap)