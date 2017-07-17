Death toll from weekend rain rises to 5

Tenant stabs landlady over leak: police

Published : 2017-07-17 16:52
Updated : 2017-07-17 16:54

A man in his 50s was arrested for attempted murder Sunday night.

The suspect was accused of stabbing his landlady during an argument over a leak in his home, according to Namyangju Police. It was reported the leak had been left unfixed for at least three months.

(Yonhap)

On Sunday, the suspect drunkenly argued with the victim, who is in her 60s, and angrily attacked her with a knife.

The victim reportedly did not suffer serious injury.

Police said the suspect was in custody and undergoing an investigation.

By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)

