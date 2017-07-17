Tenant stabs landlady over leak: police

A man in his 50s was arrested for attempted murder Sunday night.
The suspect was accused of stabbing his landlady during an argument over a leak in his home, according to Namyangju Police. It was reported the leak had been left unfixed for at least three months.
|(Yonhap)
On Sunday, the suspect drunkenly argued with the victim, who is in her 60s, and angrily attacked her with a knife.
The victim reportedly did not suffer serious injury.
Police said the suspect was in custody and undergoing an investigation.
By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)