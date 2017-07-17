Seoul offers military, family reunions talks with NK

South Korea on Monday proposed military talks with the North in its first formal overture under President Moon Jae-in, who has called for a halt in hostilities and revival of cross-border communication.



Seoul also offered a separate meeting between the two sides’ Red Cross officials to arrange a fresh round of reunions for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War on the Chuseok holiday on Oct. 4, which is also the 10th anniversary of an inter-Korean peace declaration.





A separated family reunion applicant corrects his information at the headquarters of South Korea’s Red Cross in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)