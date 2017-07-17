Hyundai strengthens door-to-door charging services

In this photo taken on July 17, 2017, Hyundai Motor employees stand before the carmaker`s charging service vehicle in Seoul. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor) (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will strengthen door-to-door charging services for its Ioniq electric vehicles, a move to promote consumer acceptance of electric vehicles.Hyundai Motor has recently increased the number of service vehicles which offer door-to-door charging services to 60 from 10 across the country. It formerly operated 10 such vehicles in Seoul and Jeju Island, the company said in a statement.It plans to raise the number of charging vehicles to 100 by the first half of 2018 as the country's charging infrastructure needs to be improved further to boost sales of electric vehicles, it said.Regarding its recharging service, Hyundai said it plans to offer four free charging services a year to the owners of the Ioniq EV. (Yonhap)