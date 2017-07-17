GS Retail to work with China’s SF Express

(Yonhap)

GS Retail on Monday said that its delivery service unit CVS Net had signed a contract with China’s major delivery service solutions company SF Express to provide overseas delivery services to local customers.Under the agreement, CVS Net will offer overseas delivery services at lower costs, especially for those to and from the US, China and Japan. Customers who send parcels to the countries will receive around 10 percent discount.Among CVS Net’s total international shipment requests, around 80 percent are deliveries linked to the US, China and Japan, the company added.The joint service will be available starting July 20, according to CVS Net. Customers can also get a 2,500 won ($2.2) coupon and 2,500 won of additional discount until Aug. 30 as part of a promotion.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)