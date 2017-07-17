Defector returns to N. Korea, appears on propaganda program

North Korean propaganda "Our Nation" clip features Im Ji-hyun as Jeon Hye-sung

Im Ji hyun (TV Chosun)

A former defector from North Korea returned to the North and made an appearance in a propaganda program, a local media outlet reported Sunday.According the Joongang Ilbo, a TV personality named Im Ji-hyun returned to North Korea. Im, a defector, starred in multiple entertainment programs such as “South Korean Men and North Korean Women” and “Moranbong Club.”North Korean propaganda program “Our Nation” released a clip Sunday with the title of “The Truth Revealed by Jeon Hye-sung.” In the video, Im, referred to as Jeon, was interviewed about her life in South Korea.The details on her re-entry to North Korea are not yet known. A government official said, “An investigation on the individual is being conducted.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)