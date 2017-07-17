Korean football prospect mulling over future options

FC Barcelona's South Korean prospect Lee Seung-woo is mulling over multiple options as he's met with the Catalan club to discuss his future, an official here said Monday.



Lee, who departed for Spain on June 26, recently met with Barcelona officials to negotiate his future contract, a person close to Lee told Yonhap News Agency. The 19-year-old forward has been playing with Juvenil A of the La Liga club, which is the final team in the club's youth academy.



In this file photo taken on June 26, 2017, FC Barcelona Juvenil A forward Lee Seung-woo waves to fans before departing for Spain at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

In his first meeting with Barcelona, Lee reportedly asked about Barcelona's vision when he gets promoted to the "B" team, the reserve squad of Barcelona that will play in the second division. Lee's current contract with Barcelona runs through June 2018, but because of age limit, he needs to sign a new pro contract.Lee was included on Barcelona B's 35-man training squad for this summer. The South Korean, however, decided not to participate in the team's preseason training that starts next week until he hears the answer from Barcelona on his future status.Lee, who recently represented South Korea at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at home, previously said he will seek a new club if he can't make a senior debut with Barcelona. He is linked with seven or eight clubs, including German giants Borussia Dortmund."Lee seems to think it's not bad to become a big fish in a small pond rather than become a small fish in a big pond," the official said. (Yonhap)