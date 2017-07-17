Jin Air services 19m passengers since launch

Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Monday the number of passengers it has served has exceeded the 19 million mark since it began operations nine years ago.



Jin Air currently operates flights between Seoul and the popular resort island of Jeju and other domestic routes.



On top of the local routes, it also serves 33 foreign destinations, with a fleet of 22 planes composed of four B777-200s and 18 B737-800s.





In 2016, the country's six budget carriers -- Jin Air, Jeju Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Easter Jet Co. and T'way Air Co. -- transported 56.8 percent of passengers on domestic routes and 19.6 percent of passengers traveling abroad. The figures were up from 54.6 percent and 14.6 percent a year earlier, respectively.Last year, passengers on domestic routes jumped 11 percent on-year to 30.91 million and passengers on international routes climbed 19 percent to 73 million, the transport ministry said. (Yonhap)