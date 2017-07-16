Asiana Airlines jet damaged by hailstorm in Korea

(Yonhap)

An Asiana Airlines jet with 176 passengers on board has landed safely after the plane's nose cone was damaged by a hailstorm in South Korea, airline officials said Saturday.Asiana Airlines flight 8234 was en route from the southern resort island of Jeju to the city of Cheongju, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday afternoon when the incident took place.When the Airbus 321 jet approached the Cheongju airport, it was hit by hailstorm, officials said. No injuries were reported.The hail damaged the housing for the main radar system, stripping off some of the dome-like shell's paint.An official at Asiana Airlines said repairs to the plane could be completed by Saturday. (Yonhap)