N. Korea says another UNSC resolution will trigger corresponding measures

Published : 2017-07-14 17:49
Updated : 2017-07-14 17:49

North Korea threatened Friday to take "corresponding measures" if the United Nations Security Council adopts a new punitive resolution on the country.

The response from North Korea came as the UN council is moving to impose another set of sanctions on North Korea for its test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

"Should the UNSC adopt another 'resolution on sanctions', this will trigger corresponding measures by the DPRK and (the North

will) respond to the 'resolution' with its act of justice," a spokesman of the foreign ministry was quoted by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency as saying. (Yonhap)

