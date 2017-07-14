N. Korea says another UNSC resolution will trigger corresponding measures

North Korea threatened Friday to take "corresponding measures" if the United Nations Security Council adopts a new punitive resolution on the country.
The response from North Korea came as the UN council is moving to impose another set of sanctions on North Korea for its test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.
|(Yonhap)
"Should the UNSC adopt another 'resolution on sanctions', this will trigger corresponding measures by the DPRK and (the North
will) respond to the 'resolution' with its act of justice," a spokesman of the foreign ministry was quoted by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency as saying. (Yonhap)