Blue House document trove bolsters evidence against Park

The previous administration appears to have looked closely into the Samsung Group’s succession, and may have taken steps to help Lee Jay-yong’s gain control of the group, documents revealed by Cheong Wa Dae showed Friday.



According to Cheong Wa Dae, about 300 documents were found in an unused cabinet in the office used by President Moon Jae-in’s civil affairs aides, and that the documents contain potentially incriminating information about Park Geun-hye administration’s interest in Samsung Group’s succession.



“These documents are deemed to be related to the so-called Choi Soon-sil state affairs manipulation case. Special counsel Park Young-soo attempted to search the previous government’s civil affairs secretary’s office but was not able to do so,” said Park Soo-hyun, President Moon Jae-in’s spokesman.





Park Soo-hyun (Yonhap)