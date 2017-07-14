Gyeonggi woman takes own life after disclosing ‘sexual violence’

Image of the university the deceased attended. (YouTube capture)

A 20-year-old female university student took her own life after writing about sexual assaults she allegedly suffered from multiple assailants since she was underage, Siheung Police said Thursday.The police found the deceased’s body at her flat, Wednesday, in a search that ensued after her friends reported a worrying social media post she had left.The said post told of the bullying the deceased had been subjected to since middle school and the multiple sexual assaults she suffered since high school.“Many of the assailants have told me 'No one will know if you keep quiet.' Recent days have been hellish for me. I intend to take my life today,” read the post.The police found no signs of forced intrusion at the site where they found the body. A note of apology was seemingly left by the deceased to her family.The police is questioning the deceased’s family and acquaintances to understand the case better. The social media post the deceased left is unfortunately lacking in details for a swift investigation to take place. The police is yet to verify the claims of sexual assault the deceased wrote about.The student was enrolled at SungKongHoe University in Guro-gu, Seoul. At the university, she had reported a male student who pretended to console her then inappropriately groped her. The male student later wrote an open letter of apology to the victim, but the victim is said to have protested that the apology was insincere and included false information.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)