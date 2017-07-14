KHNP suspends construction of 2 nuclear power plants

The construction of Shin-Kori No. 5 and 6 nuclear power reactors in Busan will be suspended for three months after a public committee is launched to discuss future steps.
The government will convene the committee to gauge public opinion on whether the nation should completely halt nuclear power plant construction, which is one-third complete.
The decision was based on President Moon Jae-in’s pledge to make the country nuclear power-free.
The KHNP initially planned to hold the meeting on Thursday but failed to convene as seven board members were blocked from entering the company headquarters in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, by the KHNP union members and citizens from Ulsan protesting the suspension.
Union members and local citizens criticized the government’s decision to halt the construction, saying it would rob them of their jobs and lead to inevitable changes to the financial compensation that the residents were scheduled to receive for allowing the construction of reactors close to their homes.
