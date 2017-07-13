Phnom Penh Post joins Asia News Network

PHNOM PENH – The Phnom Penh Post, Cambodia’s leading English daily, has joined Asia News Network, an alliance now comprising 23 media in 19 Asian countries.The Phnom Penh Post’s CEO, Alex Odom, signed an agreement with Pana Janviroj, Executive Director of ANN, in the Cambodian capital city on July 13, 2017, witnessed by Torben Stephan, Director of Konrad Adenauer Siftung Media Programme Asia.ANN is the world’s most active media alliance established in 1999. Members exchange news and commentaries on the daily basis to enhance Asian reports on global affairs. The alliance operates editorial support offices in Delhi, Bangkok and Phnom Penh with daily e-newsletter and website (asianews.network). It also hosts conferences and workshops related to regional affairs.The ANN charter allows for each country to have one English language media as a member and one vernacular media. In Cambodia, Rasmei Kampucheam the leading Cambodian language daily, is also a member.“The Phnom Penh Post will further strengthen ANN as a dynamic voice of Asia at the time when the region is undergoing rapid changes -- politically, economically and socially,” said Janviroj.“I’m proud for the Post to be a part of the Asia News Network. It‘s especially important, now more than ever, for journalists and news outlets in the region to work together. To be included among some of the best newspapers in Asia is truly an honor, and it validates the significance of the Phnom Penh Post and its 25-year history here in Cambodia,” said Alex Odom, the CEO of the Phnom Penh Post.Founded in 1992, the Phnom Penh Post was initially published as a fortnightly newspaper, before becoming a daily in 2008. It is the oldest existing independent newspaper in any language in Cambodia, and is read by thousands of foreigners and Cambodians, with subscribers in 35 countries around the globe. It has both English and Khmer editions, and also a thriving online presence with over 5 million followers on Facebook, reaching more readers than ever.Janviroj added that Cambodia lies at the heart of the development of Mekong, Asean and Asia and is going through reforms and modernization important to the development of the region. “The Phnom Penh Post is central to the reporting on Cambodia.”This is also a year of significance with the 50th anniversary for Asean which ANN is about to launch a joint editorial presentations done by the ANN’s Asean member media.ANN’s members are China Daily, China Post, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, The Island (Sri Lanka), The Korea Herald, The Statesman (India) The Straits Times (Singapore), The Nation (Thailand), Vietnam News, The Daily Star(Bangladesh), the Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Jakarta Post (Indonesia),The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Kathmandu Post (Nepal),Vientiane Times (Laos), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), Borneo Bulletin, GoGo Mongolia, Kuensel (Bhutan) and Dawn (Pakistan).Website:www.asianewsnet.net:::::::::::::::Photo caption: Seen here in Phnom Penh yesterday (Thur) from left:Pana Janviroj, Executive Director of Asia News Network; Alex Odom, the CEO of the Phnom Penh Post; and Torben Stephan, Director of Konrad Adenauer Siftung Media Programme Asia.