Music, kids’ channels boast largest subscriber growth on YouTube

Korean YouTube channels with the highest rate of subscriber growth in the first half of 2017 were those featuring kids’ content or music, the online streaming platform announced.Of the 10 channels with the largest increase in subscribers, six were music channels while four were kids’ content channels, according to statistics released by YouTube Wednesday.The channel that achieved the biggest growth in subscribers was Kids TV HD EggVideos.com. The channel’s videos feature coloring exercises, clay figures and toys for children.Ranking second was ibighit, the official channel of K-pop boy band BTS’ management agency.In third place was JFlaMusic, created by female singer J.Fla who covers international and Korean hit songs.In fifth place was 1 Million Dance Studio, a channel featuring dances choregraphed to hit K-pop and global pop songs; in sixth place, the official channel of K-pop girl group Black Pink; and in eighth place 1theK, K-pop agency Loen Entertainment’s official channel.Kids’ channels such as Toy Monster, NaoFun Toys and PomPom Toys ranked fourth, seventh and tenth, respectively.“Music and kids’ content can be easily watched regardless of language barriers,” said a YouTube official on the popularity of such content. “It can gather viewers quickly, which is why they’re rapidly increasing in subscribers.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)