North Chungcheong Province offers sponsored tour packages for foreign visit...

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Sleepless in Seattle as G-Dragon kicks off N. America tour

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-13 15:09
Updated : 2017-07-13 15:09

G-Dragon energized Seattle as he kicked off his North America tour in the rainy city on Tuesday.

Standing in front of the crowd gathered at the Key Arena, the K-pop sensation thanked the fans and said it was “a great honor” to hold a global tour.

He kicked off the night with his solo debut single “Heartbreaker” -- also the name of his debut album -- and “A Boy.”

The singer entertained fans, sometimes up-close as he roamed between the aisles high-fiving and making eye contact.

The night went on as G-Dragon performed numerous hits including “This Love,” “Crooked” and songs from the recently-released EP “Kwon Ji-Yong” -- which is his real name.

The next stop on his tour is SAP Center in San Jose, California on Friday.
(minsikyoon@heralcorp.com)


Photo credit: YG Entertainment






영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]