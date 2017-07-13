Sleepless in Seattle as G-Dragon kicks off N. America tour

G-Dragon energized Seattle as he kicked off his North America tour in the rainy city on Tuesday.Standing in front of the crowd gathered at the Key Arena, the K-pop sensation thanked the fans and said it was “a great honor” to hold a global tour.He kicked off the night with his solo debut single “Heartbreaker” -- also the name of his debut album -- and “A Boy.”The singer entertained fans, sometimes up-close as he roamed between the aisles high-fiving and making eye contact.The night went on as G-Dragon performed numerous hits including “This Love,” “Crooked” and songs from the recently-released EP “Kwon Ji-Yong” -- which is his real name.The next stop on his tour is SAP Center in San Jose, California on Friday.(minsikyoon@heralcorp.com)Photo credit: YG Entertainment