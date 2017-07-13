KBO to bid adieu to legend in his final All-Star Game

The South Korean baseball league will bid adieu to one of its greatest players with a series of special events in his final All-Star Game this weekend.



The Korea Baseball Organization said Thursday that Samsung Lions slugger Lee Seung-yuop will take the field with his two sons, Eun-hyuk and Eun-yuop, prior to the midsummer classic at 6 p.m. Saturday at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu. Eun-hyuk, 13, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, with his younger brother Eun-yuop, 7, standing at the plate and their father taking the catcher's position.



Lee, who turns 41 next month, will retire after the 2017 season, after 15 seasons with the Lions, his hometown team. Lee was drafted as a pitcher out of high school in 1995 but converted to first baseman as a pro.

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Lee Seung-yuop of the Samsung Lions hit a two-run homer against the Hanwha Eagles during their Korea Baseball Organization game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon. (Yonhap)

He is the KBO's all-time leader with 459 home runs, 1,465 RBIs, 1,328 runs scored and 3,979 total bases. These totals would have been higher had Lee not spent eight seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2004 to 2011.



Lee also owns the KBO's single-season home run record with 56 from the 2013 season. He is a five-time regular season MVP and remains the only player to win the top individual award in three consecutive seasons (2001 to 2003).



Also on Saturday, Lee will have an autograph session at the ballpark starting at 3:50 p.m. After the ceremonial pitch, KBO Commissioner Koo Bon-neung will present Lee with a commemorative All-Star jersey.



Lee played his very first All-Star Game in Daegu in 1997. (Yonhap)