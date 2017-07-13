BOK holds key rate steady at 1.25% in July

South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its key rate steady for July to support the country's growth.





Lee Ju-yeol, the Governor for Bank of Korea (Yonhap)

In a widely expected move, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea voted to keep the key rate at 1.25 percent, extending its wait-and-see approach for the 13th consecutive month.In June last year, South Korea's central bank made a surprise rate cut, citing a need to stimulate the lackluster economy amid a prolonged economic slowdown. (Yonhap)