Panel for long-term educational policy to be formed in Aug.

A new body tasked with shaping the nation’s long-term education vision will be formed by August at the latest, Education Minister Kim Sang-kon said Wednesday.



“The ministry is in works with Cheong Wa Dae to prepare for its launch around early August. Details are still to come, but we have around 25 candidates under consideration to join the envisioned panel,” Kim said at a press conference.





Education Minister Kim Sang-kon speaks in front of reporters. (photo credit: The Ministry of Education)