Animal rights group demands tougher stance on dog meat

Despite recent government-led efforts to crack down on the dog meat industry, some traditional Korean markets continue to illegally slaughter and sell dog meat, according to animal rights group Care.



The group filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District’s Prosecution Office on Wednesday, calling for the immediate investigation into and closure of illegally-run dog slaughterhouses.







The Moran Dog Meat Market in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

An association of Korean dog meat vendors is staging a protest in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)