Korea to set up social service corporations to create 340,000 jobs

Under the plans revealed by the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee, the envisioned entities will be established under each of the 17 metropolitan, provincial and special autonomous governments – Sejong and Jeju – beginning 2018.
|Park Kwang-on (Yonhap)
“(The plans are) for realizing President Moon Jae-in’s pledge that the state will provide social services such as those regarding child care and care for the elderly,” said Park Kwang-on, the committee’s spokesman.
Park did not elaborate on funding for the project, saying only that “a variety of options are under consideration,” and did not rule out the possibility of the National Pension Service becoming involved, saying that there were different views within the committee.
Park also revealed that the government will propose legislation during the second half of this year to facilitate the plans. The government also plans to enable the governments of smaller administrative regions to establish social service corporations.
The functions of the social corporations will include operating welfare facilities, and directly hiring caregivers, the committee said. The corporations will also provide training and consultation services to private sector facilities.
Existing welfare facilities operated by private entities under contract from government organizations will continue operations, but will be given the option of coming under direct management of the corporations.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)