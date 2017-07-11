Pyeongtaek relocation ushers in new era for US forces

SEOUL/PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province -- The US’ 8th Army on Tuesday unveiled its new headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, putting an end to its 64-year deployment at the center of Seoul since the end of the Korean War.



Straddling an area of 14.7 million square meters, Camp Humphreys is the US’ largest and most populated overseas military base, housing some 500 buildings and amenities such as schools, stores, banks and playgrounds. The US Forces Korea says that about 80 percent of the relocation has now been carried out and it will be completed by 2020.



The two countries’ militaries celebrated the new chapter with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a memorial of Gen. Walton Walker, a Korean War hero and former commander of the 8th Army. He was credited with defending the Busan Perimeter in the lead-up to Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s historic amphibious landing in Incheon during the 1950-53 conflict.



“Undoubtedly, this installation is the crown jewel of overseas installations in the Department of Defense,” current 8th Army commander Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal said at the event.



“Once complete in 2020, the transformation will reflect the enduring commitment of both the ROK (South Korea) and US governments to this great alliance. It will also greatly enhance our quality of life, our force protection and ultimately -- our readiness to fight tonight.”







8th army headquarter at Camp Humphrey. Yonhap